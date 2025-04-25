Republic Services Earnings Outpace Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

RSG’s earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and gained 9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 3.8% year over year.

The RSG stock has risen 26.8% in a year, outperforming the 8.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and 6.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Republic Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Republic Services’ Q1 Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Collection totaled $2.7 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate. Environmental solutions’ revenues (net) of $449 million grew 5.9% year over year and missed our projection of $466.3 million.

Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $188 million and $421 million, increasing 2.7% and 4.2% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The Transfer and Landfill segments’ revenues missed our projection of $203.8 million and $440.5 million, respectively.

The Other segment’s revenues of $208 million grew 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and surpassed our expectation of $199.5 million.

Operating Results of RSG

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.3 billion, increasing 8.8% from the year-ago quarter, beating our estimate of $1.2 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.6%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago quarter, surpassing our projection of 30.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of RSG.

Republic Services exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $83 million compared with $74 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $12.9 billion compared with $11.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter.

RSG generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025. The adjusted free cash flow was $727 million. Capital expenditure was $459 million.

Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Republic Services’ 2025 Guidance

For 2025, RSG expects revenues of $16.85-$16.95 billion. The mid-point ($16.90 billion) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $16.89 billion.

The company expects the adjusted EPS to be $6.82-$6.90. The mid-point ($6.86) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The adjusted EBITDA view is $5.28-$5.33 million.

Earnings Snapshot

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 8.3% year over year.

Fiserv, Inc. FI posted mixed first-quarter 2025 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year.

Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.