Republic Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RSG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.09, changing hands as low as $128.93 per share. Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $110.935 per share, with $145.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.23. The RSG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

