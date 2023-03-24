US Markets
FRBK

Republic First Bancorp expects to file annual report after deadline

March 24, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 24 (Reuters) - Republic First Bancorp Inc FRBK.O said on Friday it expects to file its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by May 1, much later than the March 30 deadline.

The Philadelphia-based lender did not give a reason for the delay.

The disclosure comes two weeks after the bank said it was raising $125 million from certain investors, including alternative asset management firm Castle Creek Capital.

Republic First's shares have lost more than 40% so far this month as bank stocks globally were whipsawed by a crisis that has wiped out two mid-size lenders in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRBK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.