Republic First Bancorp expects to file annual report after deadline

Adds background

March 24 (Reuters) - Republic First Bancorp Inc FRBK.O said on Friday it expects to file its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by May 1, much later than the March 30 deadline.

The Philadelphia-based lender did not give a reason for the delay.

The disclosure comes two weeks after the bank said it was raising $125 million from certain investors, including alternative asset management firm Castle Creek Capital.

Republic First's shares have lost more than 40% so far this month as bank stocks globally were whipsawed by a crisis that has wiped out two mid-size lenders in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.