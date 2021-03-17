Republic Completes $36M Funding Round; Teases Token Sale Platform

Investment platform Republic has raised $36 million in a Series A funding round led by Galaxy Interactive, a division of Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital.

Republic is a crowd-equity platform aiming to provide greater access to sought-after investment opportunities in startups, real estate, gaming and crypto. According to an announcement Wednesday, Republic’s funding now totals more than $70 million since its founding in 2016.

The latest round included participation from Tribe Capital, Motley Fool Ventures and Broadhaven Ventures in what amounts to a long-term bet on democratizing access to private investments.

The company raised $16 million last year through the sale of its Republic Note security token, which is secured on the Algorand blockchain. The AngelList spin-off also raised $12 million back in 2018.

On Tuesday, Republic announced it would be hosting a token sale later this month for Cere Network, a “decentralized Salesforce” platform utilizing the CERE token. The CERE offering will be the “first in a series of anticipated token sales,” according to a blog post.

The move puts Republic closer to CoinList and other platforms for accredited and non-U.S. investors to get early access to nascent crypto projects.

