REPUBLIC BAN|KY Earnings Results: $RBCAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPUBLIC BAN|KY ($RBCAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $93,850,000, beating estimates of $77,095,500 by $16,754,500.
REPUBLIC BAN|KY Insider Trading Activity
REPUBLIC BAN|KY insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381
- DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393.
- CHRISTY AMES (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 700 shares for an estimated $49,350
- SCOTT TRAGER (VICE CHAIRMAN) purchased 436 shares for an estimated $30,001
REPUBLIC BAN|KY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC BAN|KY stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 60,300 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,848,346
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 42,702 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,725,241
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 30,432 shares (+654.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,942,170
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 23,886 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,524,404
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 21,226 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,354,643
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,176 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,287,632
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 14,704 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $938,409
