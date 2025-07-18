REPUBLIC BAN|KY Earnings Results: $RBCAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

REPUBLIC BAN|KY ($RBCAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $93,850,000, beating estimates of $77,095,500 by $16,754,500.

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Insider Trading Activity

REPUBLIC BAN|KY insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381

DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393 .

. CHRISTY AMES (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 700 shares for an estimated $49,350

SCOTT TRAGER (VICE CHAIRMAN) purchased 436 shares for an estimated $30,001

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC BAN|KY stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

