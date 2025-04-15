Stocks
RBCAA

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Earnings Preview: Recent $RBCAA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 15, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

REPUBLIC BAN|KY ($RBCAA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,781,000 and earnings of $1.92 per share.

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Insider Trading Activity

REPUBLIC BAN|KY insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381
  • HEATHER V HOWELL sold 1,496 shares for an estimated $113,142
  • DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393.

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC BAN|KY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

RBCAA

