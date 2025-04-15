REPUBLIC BAN|KY Earnings Preview: Recent $RBCAA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REPUBLIC BAN|KY ($RBCAA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,781,000 and earnings of $1.92 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RBCAA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Insider Trading Activity

REPUBLIC BAN|KY insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381

HEATHER V HOWELL sold 1,496 shares for an estimated $113,142

DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REPUBLIC BAN|KY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC BAN|KY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.