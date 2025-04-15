REPUBLIC BAN|KY Earnings Preview: Recent $RBCAA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REPUBLIC BAN|KY ($RBCAA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,781,000 and earnings of $1.92 per share.
REPUBLIC BAN|KY Insider Trading Activity
REPUBLIC BAN|KY insiders have traded $RBCAA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBCAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN T RIPPY (EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 3,082 shares for an estimated $203,381
- HEATHER V HOWELL sold 1,496 shares for an estimated $113,142
- DAVID P FEASTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,406 shares for an estimated $93,393.
REPUBLIC BAN|KY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC BAN|KY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC removed 43,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,053,039
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 26,926 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,881,319
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 22,818 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,594,293
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 20,443 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,428,352
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 19,932 shares (+119.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,392,648
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,756 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,380,351
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 12,861 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $898,598
