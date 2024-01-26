News & Insights

Markets
RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises

January 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Louisville, Kentucky-based Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter rose 6 percent to $19.7 million, while earnings per class A share grew 7 percent to $1.01.

Net income for the Core Bank was $15.8 million compared to $16.3 million prior year. Core Bank net interest income was $50.6 million, a decline of 3 percent from last year.

Republic Processing Group's net income for the quarter rose to $3.8 million from $2.2 million for the same period last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBCAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.