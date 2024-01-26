Republic Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Louisville, Kentucky-based Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter rose 6 percent to $19.7 million, while earnings per class A share grew 7 percent to $1.01.

Net income for the Core Bank was $15.8 million compared to $16.3 million prior year. Core Bank net interest income was $50.6 million, a decline of 3 percent from last year.

Republic Processing Group's net income for the quarter rose to $3.8 million from $2.2 million for the same period last year.

