Republic Bancorp Q2 Net Profit Climbs

July 19, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA), a bank holding company, on Friday reported a rise in net earnings for the second-quarter.

For the three-month period, the bank registered net profit of $25.206 million or $1.30 per Class A share, higher than $21.052 million or $1.07 per Class A share, posted for the same period last year.

Net income per Class B share improved to $1.18 from the previous year's $0.98 per Class B share.

The lender's Republic Processing Group reported net income of $10.2 million, a 14% increase over the $8.9 million, reported last year.

Net interest income rose to $68.536 million from the previous year's $64.529 million.

Total non-interest income slipped to $18.346 million from $19.651 million a year ago.

