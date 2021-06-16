Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RBCAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.05, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBCAA was $48.05, representing a -0.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.25 and a 76.52% increase over the 52 week low of $27.22.

RBCAA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBCAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBCAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.