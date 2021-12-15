Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RBCAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RBCAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.7, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBCAA was $53.7, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.62 and a 52.21% increase over the 52 week low of $35.28.

RBCAA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RBCAA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rbcaa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.