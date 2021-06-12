Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Republic Bancorp's shares on or after the 17th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.23 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Republic Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $47.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Republic Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Republic Bancorp paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:RBCA.A Historic Dividend June 12th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Republic Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Republic Bancorp has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Republic Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Republic Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Republic Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Republic Bancorp you should be aware of.

