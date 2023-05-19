Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - (RBCAA) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBCAA is 0.04%, an increase of 19.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 5,310K shares. The put/call ratio of RBCAA is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - is 48.45. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of 40.68.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (KY) - is 278MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBCAA by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBCAA by 0.94% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 173K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBCAA by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

epublic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills, and one loan production office in Brentwood; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. Bank deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts; IRAs; and CDs. The company originates residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, as well as commercial real estate loans, C&I loans, business loans & lines of credit, equipment leasing consumer loans, and warehouse lines of credit. Republic offers personal and business online banking at www.republicbank.com. Personal mobile banking includes apps for iPhone, Android, iPad and Android tablets, bill pay, and mobile deposit.

