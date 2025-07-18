Republic Bancorp Inc . Reports Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp Inc . (RBCAA) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.48 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $25.21 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Republic Bancorp Inc . earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.48 Mln. vs. $25.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.30 last year.

