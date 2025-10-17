Republic Bancorp Inc . Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Republic Bancorp Inc . (RBCAA) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.744 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $26.543 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Republic Bancorp Inc . earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.744 Mln. vs. $26.543 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.37 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.