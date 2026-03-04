Republic Airways Holdings Inc Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc (RJET) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $22.0 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $464.1 million from $384.8 million last year.

Republic Airways Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.0 Mln. vs. $22.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $464.1 Mln vs. $384.8 Mln last year.

