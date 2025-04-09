Markets
Republic Airways First To Implement Collins Aerospace's Ascentia® Repeaters For Fleet Maintenance

April 09, 2025 — 07:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, a business of RTX (RTX), Wednesday has announced a five-year agreement with Republic Airways to become the first airline to implement Ascentia Repeaters, the newest addition to the Ascentia predictive health maintenance - PHM platform.

The solution will be deployed across Republic's fleet of over 200 Embraer E-Jet 170 and 175 aircraft, joining nearly 1,300 aircraft already using the Ascentia platform.

Ascentia Repeaters uses natural language processing to clean and organize unstructured maintenance data by correcting coding and free-text entry errors. This helps identify recurring issues by clustering related reports, enabling airlines to prioritize repairs more effectively, reduce downtime, and proactively address chronic problems.

According to Collins Aerospace, Repeaters helps airlines transform fragmented maintenance logs into actionable insights, leading to improved repair effectiveness and enhanced fleet reliability. Republic Airways chose the tool for its ability to streamline maintenance processes and boost operational efficiency.

The agreement also opens the door for Republic Airways to expand capabilities over time, including access to additional predictive analytics features within the Ascentia platform.

Wednesday, RTX closed at $128.43, up 6.62%, and is currently trading slightly lower after hours at $128.25, down 0.14%, on the NYSE.

