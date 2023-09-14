Repsol's (REPYY) ConnectGen Buyout to Ramp Up Renewable Focus

Spanish energy giant Repsol S.A. REPYY recently agreed to buy ConnectGen, a Texas-based renewable development company, for $768 million (€715 million). The transaction — expected to close by the end of the year — will mark Repsol's entry into the U.S. onshore wind industry and complement its existing solar and storage development capabilities gained from its 40% stake in Hecate Energy in 2021.

Why ConnectGen?

ConnectGen is a renewable developer known for its multi-technology approach and in-house development capabilities. ConnectGen's development pipeline includes an impressive 20,000 megawatts (‘MW’) of onshore wind, solar, and energy storage projects across various stages of development in key U.S. energy regions. The deal will also see ConnectGen's team join Repsol Renewables, which would further enhance the latter’s expertise and capabilities in the renewable space.



Repsol initially entered the U.S. renewable market through its investment in Hecate Energy in 2021, primarily focusing on solar and battery storage development. The ConnectGen acquisition builds on this foundation, further diversifying Repsol's portfolio and strengthening its growth potential, especially in U.S. onshore wind projects.

The Fast-Growing U.S. Market

In particular, the ConnectGen purchase aligns with Repsol's strategic ambition to become a major player in the U.S. renewable sector, which is considered one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets. Driven by catalysts such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (supporting renewable expansion), and projections of significant increases in wind and solar capacity additions over the next few years make the country an attractive destination for renewable investments.



Repsol's goal in the U.S. renewable market includes achieving an installed capacity of 2,000 MW by 2025 and exceeding 8,000 MW by the end of the decade. These endeavors are part of Repsol's broader plan to reach 20,000 MW of installed renewable generation capacity by 2030, as outlined in its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.



It’s worth pointing out that the Global Wind Energy Council projects the addition of 60 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity in North America over the next five years, of which 92% will come from the United States.

Repsol's Renewable Journey

Repsol management believes that the acquisition aligns with its pledge to have transformed itself into a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Highlighting ConnectGen's experienced team, Repsol sees the deal as instrumental in achieving profitable growth and ensuring successful future expansion in the lucrative U.S. renewable market, which is experiencing remarkable growth. The move will also boost the company’s profile in the global renewable energy market.

About Repsol

Repsol S.A. is a Madrid-headquartered global energy company involved in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production, petroleum refining, and petroleum product retailing through its gasoline filling stations. It operates in various regions worldwide and has three main segments: Upstream, Industrial, and Commercial & Renewables.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Repsol carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Meanwhile, investors interested in the energy sector might consider the operators mentioned below. These companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 18.8%.



SOI is valued at around $481.2 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has seen its shares edged up 3.9% in a year.



CVR Energy CVI: It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past 60 days, CVR Energy saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 32.8%.



CVR Energy is valued at around $3.6 billion. CVI has seen its shares gain 17.3% in a year.



Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX: Over the past 60 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group saw the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 move up 4.3%. The 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLX indicates 200% year-over-year earnings per share growth.



Helix Energy Solutions Group is valued at around $1.7 billion. HLX has seen its shares surge 138.8% in a year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.