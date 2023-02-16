Repsol's profit beats forecasts buoyed by high oil and gas prices

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

February 16, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol REP.MC beat fourth-quarter adjusted net profit expectations on Thursday helped by high oil and gas prices.

Its profit more than doubled to 2.01 billion euros ($2.15 billion) versus 872 million a year earlier.

That topped the 1.75 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

