Repsol's profit beats forecasts buoyed by high oil and gas prices

MADRID, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Repsol REP.MC beat fourth-quarter adjusted net profit expectations on Thursday helped by high oil and gas prices.

Its profit more than doubled to 2.01 billion euros ($2.15 billion) versus 872 million a year earlier.

That topped the 1.75 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.9345 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

