Repsol’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy Continues

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Repsol has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing over half a million of its own shares between November 13 and 19, 2024, at prices ranging from €11.347 to €11.857 per share. This move is part of a strategy authorized by its General Shareholders’ Meeting to enhance shareholder value and is compliant with EU regulations on market practices.
For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.