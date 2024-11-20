News & Insights

Repsol’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy Continues

November 20, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing over half a million of its own shares between November 13 and 19, 2024, at prices ranging from €11.347 to €11.857 per share. This move is part of a strategy authorized by its General Shareholders’ Meeting to enhance shareholder value and is compliant with EU regulations on market practices.

