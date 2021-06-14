Repsol to present new green "transition" framework to investors

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas firm Repsol REP.MC has hired banks to present a new transition financing framework to investors that will allow the company to issue sustainability-linked bonds, according to a lead manager on Monday.

HSBC and Natixis have been appointed to help the Spanish firm present the new framework to investors from June 21-23, the lead manager said in a message to investors seen by Reuters.

Under this framework, Repsol would be able to issue sustainability-linked bonds, green bonds and so-called "transition" bonds.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.