Repsol to defend its rights in dispute with Venture Global LNG -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

October 18, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spanish energy giant Repsol SA will take action against US gas exporter Venture Global LNG to obtain liquefied natural gas cargoes under a long-term contract, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Repsol is among several Venture Global LNG customers that filed contract arbitration cases against the U.S. firm over its failure to make contract cargoes available from its Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana, plant, Reuters has reported

"We are going to defend our legal rights," CEO Josu Jon Imaz said on the sidelines of the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. It was the first time the Spanish company has said it is considering court action to obtain the LNG cargoes.

