Repsol starts marketing debut sustainability-linked bond sale

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol has started marketing its debut sustainability-linked bond sale and is planning to issue eight-year and 12-year debt, according to a lead manager.

The bonds are due to price later on Tuesday and the coupon will be linked to the company's targets to reduce its carbon intensity indicators by 12% by 2025 and 25% by 2030, the lead manager said.

