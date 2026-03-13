Repsol Signs Strategic Deals With Venezuela to Boost Gas Production

Repsol S.A. REPYY, a Spanish energy and petrochemical company, recently signed strategic agreements with Venezuela to produce hydrocarbons in the South American nation. The acting president of the country, Delcy Rodriguez, has mentioned that these agreements will enable the production of gas from the Cardon IV project. The government has noted that it is seeking investments from global investors to increase oil and gas production in the country.

The Cardon IV project is a joint venture owned by Repsol and Eni, with each company holding an equal 50% stake. The government noted that the two companies remained in Venezuela despite the difficulties related to oil and gas extraction in the country. Under the administration of the former president, Nicolas Maduro, global oil and gas companies faced severe resistance while operating in Venezuela’s energy sector. After the former president’s capture in January 2026, the United States eased sanctions on the energy sector to attract more foreign investments and help expand its oil and gas production. The government was pleased to announce these agreements, as the two European companies share a long-standing relationship with Venezuela.

Venezuela sits on the largest reserves of oil in the world. Years of corruption, economic instability and underinvestment in energy infrastructure have weakened the country’s energy sector. Per a Reuters report, the government recently made a significant reform to its main oil law. The reform allows foreign companies to operate, export and sell Venezuelan oil even while being a minority partner of the state-owned energy company PDVSA. Following this development, many global oil and gas producers, including Chevron and Shell, have shown interest in the production of oil and gas from Venezuela.

REPYY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

REPYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Galp Energia GLPEY. While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Subsea7 and Galp Energia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.