Repsol shareholders confirm top brass until 2027

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol's REP.MC shareholders on Thursday voted to confirm veteran chairman Antonio Brufau and chief executive Josu Jon Imaz for another four-year term.

Brufau has been chairman of the company for almost two decades, having joined its board in 1996, and had previously said he would retire. He has shepherded Repsol through one of the most turbulent periods in its history, Argentina's seizure of its YPF unit in 2012.

More recently, along with the CEO, who has held the position since 2014, he has overseen its pivot to renewables.

Shareholders also gave the green light to buy back up to 10% of the company's share capital as was previously announced.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro)

