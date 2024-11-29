Repsol Sells Colombian Assets in $530M Deal

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has agreed to sell its Colombian oil assets to GeoPark for $530 million, aligning with its strategy to rotate its asset portfolio. The deal includes full ownership of Repsol Colombia Oil&Gas Limited and a 25% stake in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC. The transaction is pending customary conditions and approvals.

