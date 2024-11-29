Repsol Sells Colombian Assets in $530M Deal

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Repsol has agreed to sell its Colombian oil assets to GeoPark for $530 million, aligning with its strategy to rotate its asset portfolio. The deal includes full ownership of Repsol Colombia Oil&Gas Limited and a 25% stake in SierraCol Energy Arauca LLC. The transaction is pending customary conditions and approvals.
For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.