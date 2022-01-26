US Markets

Repsol says it rules out new offshore oil spill in Peru

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Spanish energy company Repsol SA said on Wednesday it rules out a new offshore oil spill in Peru, after the Peruvian environmental regulatory agency said it was investigating if the firm was responsible for a second oil spill in as many weeks.

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol SA REP.MC said on Wednesday it rules out a new offshore oil spill in Peru, after the Peruvian environmental regulatory agency said it was investigating if the firm was responsible for a second oil spill in as many weeks.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular