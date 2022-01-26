Repsol says it rules out new offshore oil spill in Peru

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol SA REP.MC said on Wednesday it rules out a new offshore oil spill in Peru, after the Peruvian environmental regulatory agency said it was investigating if the firm was responsible for a second oil spill in as many weeks.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.