Repsol says extending Spain's windfall tax threatens energy investments

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil major Repsol REP.MC said on Thursday Spain's potential extension of a windfall tax on large energy companies, which was included in a coalition deal between centre-left parties seeking to form a government, could hamper its projects in the country.

The Socialist Party of acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the hard-left Sumar on Tuesday agreed policies that included expanding windfall taxes for banks and energy firms that have so far this year generated 2.9 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in revenues for the treasury.

"The possibility of maintaining a tax on energy companies, which was designed to be temporary and extraordinary, punishes companies such as Repsol that invest in industrial assets, generate employment and guarantee the country's energy independence," Repsol said in a statement as it posted its third-quarter results.

The company said that extending the levy would instead favour importers, "who don't generate employment or relevant economic activity", with the resulting "lack of stability in Spain's regulatory and fiscal framework" potentially threatening Repsol's future industrial projects in the country.

In December last year, the Spanish government imposed a two-year, 1.2% levy for energy companies with a turnover of at least 1 billion euros.

The Socialists and Sumar, which currently run Spain's caretaker government, agreed all companies would be taxed an effective 15% rate on their accounting profit, Sumar leader Yolanda Diaz said in a speech, estimating additional annual revenues of 10 billion euros.

Companies currently pay between 23% and 25% on underlying profit, which seeks to eliminate the impact of one-off items.

Repsol has pledged to invest 2.55 billion euros in projects to produce hydrogen by 2030, and said it would increase capital spending to more than 5 billion euros this year from 4.18 billion in 2022.

The company also invests in sustainable fuel facilities at its refineries in Spain and has entered renewable electricity generation.

Although its adjusted net profit fell in the third quarter due to lower oil and gas prices, Repsol said on Thursday it would raise its dividend to be paid out in January to 0.40 euros per share, 14% more than last year.

($1 = 0.9487 euros)

