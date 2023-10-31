Repsol S.A - ADR (REPYY) Price Target Increased by 7.20% to 19.42

The average one-year price target for Repsol S.A - ADR (OTC:REPYY) has been revised to 19.42 / share. This is an increase of 7.20% from the prior estimate of 18.11 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.95 to a high of 28.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from the latest reported closing price of 14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol S.A - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPYY is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 754K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPYY by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.