Repsol (REPYY) to Obtain Hecate Energy Shares to Boost Renewables

Repsol SA REPYY entered an agreement with U.S.-based Hecate Energy to acquire the latter’s 40% stakes. Notably, this isthe Spanish energy major Repsol's foray into the U.S. renewable market and the second market to enter as part of its plans to expand the renewable business.

Hecate Energy is a leading developer of large-scale renewable energy projects and storage solutions in strategic locations of North America and international markets. The company owns a portfolio of more than 40 gigawatts (“GW”) of renewable projects. Of the total capacity, 16.8 GW are solar photovoltaic and storage projects at advanced stages of development.

Per the terms of the deal, Repsol will be able to acquire the remaining shares of Hecate Energy three years after the transaction closes. Once the deal's conditions are satisfied, the oil major will become a developer and future operator of renewable projects in the United States in a business-friendly environment.

The transaction indicates significant progress toward Repsol’s aim to achieve low-emission generation capacity and to transform itself into a net-zero emission company as per the company's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. The deal supports Repsol’s plan to accelerate the renewable generation capacity from 1 GW of hydropower and wind capacity to 15 GW by 2030.

Notably, Repsol is engaged in negotiations with potential partners to invest in its renewable business as the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy gains momentum.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Repsol is an integrated energy company, which advocates energy transition.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 47.1% compared with the industry’s 32.7% growth.

