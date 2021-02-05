Repsol (REPYY) to Build Renewable Hydrogen Technology in Europe

Repsol SA REPYY entered an international consortium to act on the H24All project in order to develop state-of-the-art technology for producing green hydrogen, using renewable energy.

The H24All project is administered by a group of 15 partners and aims to form the basis of developing the first 100-megawatt alkaline electrolyzer plant in Europe. Notably, the plant will be associated with one of Repsol’s industrial facilities.

The consortium constitutes the entire value chain of hydrogen from six different countries, namely, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Spain, and Turkey. This includes research centers, material suppliers, engineering firms specializing in electrolyzers, electro-intensive industries, energy and automotive companies, universities, and industry associations. Importantly, each of them has excellent proficiency in this field, and are safety-oriented and committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

The project’s objective involves the enhancement of technology and the ramping up of the use of renewable hydrogen by reducing costs around €3 per kg of hydrogen. Hence, project officials will accumulate different innovative techniques, which is likely to reflect a major accomplishment in hydrogen technologies.

This way it enhances the marketability and feasibility of the alkaline electrolyzer, and at the same time lowering the operational expenses as well as the necessary investments. Notably, the project’s time-frame comprises an expected three years of research, growth and construction along with a demonstration and validation phase of two years.

On its part, the project will be the validation reference of advanced and profitable technology at pre-commercial scale. The H24All project is a crucial step for Repsol toward the energy transformation and its aim of becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Repsol is an integrated energy company, which advocates energy transition.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has gained 50.8% compared with the industry’s 33.2% growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked players in the energy space are Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL, Matador Resources Company MTDR and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Whiting’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 136.4% year over year.

Matador Resources’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 261.5% year over year.

Exxon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 44.5% year over year.

