Markets

Repsol Reports 9-month Adj. Profit - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported adjusted net income of 196 million euros for the first nine months of 2020. The company recorded a net loss of 2.58 billion euros for the first nine months of 2020.

Repsol reduced its net debt by 882 million euros to 3.338 billion euros. The company achieved an operating cash flow of 2.122 billion euros. Liquidity was at 9.099 billion euros at the end of September.

Repsol activated its Resilience Plan on March 25. The company said it is meeting the targets of this Plan and, at the close of the third quarter, had already reduced operating costs by more than 350 million euros and optimized working capital by more than 400 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular