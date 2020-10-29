Repsol Reports 9-month Adj. Profit - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported adjusted net income of 196 million euros for the first nine months of 2020. The company recorded a net loss of 2.58 billion euros for the first nine months of 2020.

Repsol reduced its net debt by 882 million euros to 3.338 billion euros. The company achieved an operating cash flow of 2.122 billion euros. Liquidity was at 9.099 billion euros at the end of September.

Repsol activated its Resilience Plan on March 25. The company said it is meeting the targets of this Plan and, at the close of the third quarter, had already reduced operating costs by more than 350 million euros and optimized working capital by more than 400 million euros.

