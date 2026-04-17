Repsol Reclaims Ground in Venezuela Oil Sector to Drive Output Growth

Spain-based energy major Repsol, S.A. REPYY has signed a landmark agreement with Venezuela’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons and state-owned PDVSA, enabling it to regain operational control and significantly expand oil production in the country. The deal reinforces Repsol’s long-standing presence in Venezuela, where it has operated continuously since 1993.

The agreement builds on a Framework Agreement initially signed in 2023 and later amended in 2024. It establishes improved operational conditions, payment mechanisms and production targets, particularly at the Petroquiriquire asset, where Repsol holds a 40% stake.

Repsol’s renewed commitment underscores confidence in Venezuela’s energy potential despite lingering risks. With improved regulatory clarity, payment assurances and strategic partnerships, the company is positioning itself to play a central role in the country’s oil sector revival.

While challenges remain, including geopolitical uncertainties and infrastructure constraints, the deal represents a pivotal step toward restoring Venezuela’s status as a major global oil producer.

Repsol’s Production Growth Targets and Strategic Ambitions

Repsol currently produces around 45,000 barrels of oil per day in Venezuela, primarily from Petroquiriquire. Under the new agreement, the company aims to increase output by 50% within 12 months and triple production over the next three years, provided stable operating conditions persist.

The project will be jointly managed by Repsol and PDVSA, combining local operational capabilities with Repsol’s technical expertise and global logistics network. The Framework Agreement established a mechanism to extend the Petroquiriquire field concessions and included the integration of the Tomoporo and La Ceiba fields, too, further strengthening the production base.

Payment Security and Operational Stability

A key feature of the deal is the introduction of a “guaranteed” payment mechanism designed to address past challenges, where Venezuela failed to compensate Repsol for supplied oil and gas, leading to substantial outstanding dues.

The new structure is expected to restore financial confidence by ensuring timely payments for future production. This is particularly important as earlier compensation via crude cargoes was disrupted due to U.S. sanctions and licensing restrictions.

Regulatory Support and Sanctions Easing

The agreement follows the issuance of General License 50A by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, allowing Repsol to resume oil and gas transactions with Venezuelan entities. This regulatory shift marks a significant milestone, signaling a broader easing of restrictions on the country’s energy sector.

Additionally, recent reforms by Venezuelan authorities — aimed at reducing state control and lowering taxes — are making the sector more attractive to foreign investors.

Broader Industry Revival and Global Context

Repsol’s move comes amid renewed interest in Venezuela’s vast hydrocarbon reserves — the largest globally. The country’s oil production, once at 3-3.5 million barrels per day in the 1990s, had fallen to nearly 1 million barrels per day due to mismanagement and sanctions. Recent data shows a modest recovery to around 1.1 million barrels per day.

Other global players are also re-entering the market. Chevron Corporation CVX has expanded its footprint through asset swaps, while Shell plc SHEL is exploring offshore gas opportunities. Meanwhile, Repsol and Eni S.p.A. E have secured agreements to maintain gas production at the Cardón IV project through 2026.

Recently, Chevron entered into an asset swap agreement with PDVSA in order to expand its Venezuela heavy oil footprint. CVX’s asset swap with PDVSA marks a strategic consolidation of its Venezuelan operations, prioritizing high-impact heavy oil assets while divesting less-aligned holdings.

In March 2026, Shell expanded its footprint in Venezuela through a series of critical agreements with the government. These deals focus on offshore natural gas projects and onshore oil and gas ventures, positioning Shell as a major player in Venezuela's evolving energy sector.

In March again, Repsol, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Eni signed strategic agreements with Venezuela to produce hydrocarbons in the South American nation. The agreements include gas production from the Cardon IV project — a joint venture owned by Repsol and Eni — with each company holding an equal 50% stake.

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