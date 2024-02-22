Repsol Q4 Results Down, Lifts Dividend, Plans EUR 4.6 Bln Cash Dividend Through 2027; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemical company, on Thursday reported weak profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, despite production growth. Further, the company lifted its dividend, and announced Strategic Update 2024-2027, committing 4.6 billion euros cash dividend.

In Spain, Repsol shares were trading at 14.45 euros, up 5.63 percent.

The company announced around 30 percent increase in cash dividend to 0.90 gross euros per share,subject to the approval of the next Annual General Meeting. This surpasses the remuneration foreseen for 2025 under the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

The Board of Directors has resolved to implement an own shares buy-back program where the maximum number of shares to be acquired will be 35 million. The Board will propose to the next AGM a capital reduction of 40 million shares expected to be executed before the end of July through the redemption of own shares.

In its Strategic Update 2024-2027, the company announced 4.6 billion euros cash dividend, a growth of 3 percent p.a. from 2024. The company sees up to 10 billion euros in total distributions during the period.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell 62.8 percent 383 million euros from last year's 1.03 billion euros. Earnings per share were 0.30 euro, down 59.3 percent from 0.75 euro a year ago.,

Adjusted income was 1.20 billion euros, compared to 2.04 billion euros in the prior year. EBITDA of 2.06 billion euros fell 30.2 percent from last year.

Revenue from operating activities were 15.51 billion euros from prior year's 16.76 billion euros.

Total production grew 7.9 percent to 595 thousand boe/d from prior year's 551 thousand boe/d.

