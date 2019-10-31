Repsol Q3 Profit Declines, Production Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income fell 46.7 percent to 333 million euros from last year's 625 million euros.

Adjusted net income was 522 million euros, compared to 588 million euros a year ago. In Upstream, adjusted net income declined 40.8 percent from last year to 218 million euros. In Downstream, adjusted net income grew 11 percent to 372 million euros.

EBITDA for the quarter declined 21 percent year-over-year to 1.60 billion euros. EBITDA CCS fell 9 percent to 1.76 billion euros.

Operating income declined to 599 million euros from 934 million euros a year ago.

Total Upstream production grew 2.9 percent from last year to an average of 711 kboe/d in the third quarter, primarily due to the connection of new wells in Marcellus and Eagle Ford (USA).

Further, Repsol said it has been able to increase its accumulated Operating Cash Flow by 22 percent year-on-year.

