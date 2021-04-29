Repsol Q1 Adj. Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported first quarter net income to parent of 648 million euros compared to a loss of 487 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.41 euros compared to a loss of 0.31 euros. Adjusted net income increased to 471 million euros from 447 million euros.

First quarter sales were 10.00 billion euros compared to 10.47 billion euros, prior year. Revenue declined to 10.59 billion euros from 11.13 billion euros.

The Group's net debt at the end of the quarter stood at 6.45 billion euros, 326 million euros lower than at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The Group's liquidity at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was 8.46 billion euros.

