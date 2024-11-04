Repsol price target lowered to EUR 13.50 from EUR 14.20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Repsol (REPYY) to EUR 13.50 from EUR 14.20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
