Repsol price target lowered to EUR 13 from EUR 14 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria lowered the firm’s price target on Repsol (REPYY) to EUR 13 from EUR 14 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
