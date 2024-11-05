Repsol price target lowered to EUR 12 from EUR 13.50 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr lowered the firm’s price target on Repsol (REPYY) to EUR 12 from EUR 13.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
