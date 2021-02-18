Repsol Posts FY20 Adj. Net Income Of EUR 600 Mln; To Implement Share Buyback - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported fiscal 2020 adjusted net income of 600 million euros, noting that all of its businesses achieved positive results in a complex environment marked by the global health crisis.

The company's exploration and production business achieved full-year earnings of 195 million euros, while established cost-reduction measures and redefining its plans for the development of assets to address the drop in hydrocarbon prices.

Average production totaled 648,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with the company's new Strategic Plan that prioritizes value over volume.

The Industrial area posted earnings of 297 million euros, due to the reduced activity and the fall in refining margins. The Commercial and Renewables unit achieved earnings of 485 million euros.

At the board meeting held on Wednesday, Repsol's board of directors decided to call the next General Shareholders Meeting to be held on March 26 at the company's headquarters in Madrid, probably on second call.

The board has agreed to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting a final dividend of 0.30 euros gross per share charged to 2020 profits, to be paid as of July 7, 2021.

The Board also agreed to propose the distribution of another dividend, similar to the traditional payment charged to 2021, of 0.30 euros gross per share, to be paid out in January 2022, on a date to be determined by the Board of Directors.

In addition, the board has decided to implement a share buyback program for a maximum of 40.494 million shares, representing about 2.58 percent of the share capital, for the sole purpose of acquiring the shares corresponding to the scrip dividend of January 2021.

