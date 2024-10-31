Repsol Navigates Profit Drop with Strategic Energy Transition

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol reported a significant drop in net income, down 36% to 1.792 billion euros in the first nine months of 2024, amidst challenging energy market conditions. The company is advancing its 2024-2027 strategic update, emphasizing a profitable energy transition with initiatives like producing 100% renewable fuels at its Cartagena plant and expanding renewable energy generation. Additionally, Repsol plans a dividend payout and share buyback, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

