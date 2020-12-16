Repsol mulls public listing for client business, Cinco Dias says

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol REP.MC is considering listing its client business unit in an IPO that could be valued at up to 10 billion euros ($12.16 billion), Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the financial sector.

Selling 25% of the unit for 2.5 billion euros to a pension or infrastructure fund is another option under consideration, Cinco Dias reported last week.

Repsol declined to comment on either report.

The client business groups together commercial activity of gas stations, car-sharing, convenience stores and the sale of gas and electricity to individual customers, as well as the sale of products to larger customers.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Louise Heavens)

