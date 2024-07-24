Repsol H1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported net income of 1.63 billion euros in the first half of 2024, an increase of 14.5% from the same period of 2023. Earnings per share was 1.33 euros compared to 1.08 euros. Adjusted income in the first six months of the year was 2.13 billion euros, down 21.8%, from last year.

Sales increased to 29.72 billion euros from 28.34 billion euros. Revenue from ordinary activities increased to 30.82 billion euros from 29.78 billion euros.

The Board has approved the repurchase and redemption of 20 million Repsol shares, in addition to the 40 million shares already redeemed in the current year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.