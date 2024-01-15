Repsol faces second lawsuit in Peru over oil spill

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spanish energy giant Repsol REP.MC faces a class action lawsuit with 30,000 alleged victims in Peru stemming from a major oil spill in 2022, the law firm representing the class said on Monday, as a small protest marked two years since the incident.

The class action lawsuit is asking for a $1 billion judgment, local media reported.

The oil spill is deemed one of Peru's worst-ever ecological disasters, after over 10,000 barrels of oil were dumped into the Pacific Ocean and on beaches by the Repsol-owned La Pampilla refinery.

The spill sullied some 66 miles (106 km) of Peru's central Pacific coastline, according to Repsol's own tally, while causing significant damage to local fishing and tourist businesses as well as killing off scores of birds and marine life.

The company is also facing an existing $4.5 billion civil lawsuit filed in Peru.

The new class action suit is managed by London-based law firm Pogust Goodhead, which said in a statement that the lawsuit was filed in The Hague last week.

The statement did not give the sum being demanded and the lawsuit is not public.

Repsol's Peruvian subsidiary has previously said that it completed all cleaning and remediation tasks and allocated around $270 million in compensation to victims identified by the Peruvian government.

"We consider that this lawsuit has no basis," Repsol said in a statement late on Friday, referring to the new class action.

Several dozen protesters visited the areas affected by the disaster, including Ancon beach north of the capital Lima, according to images from local television station Canal N, where people were seen waving large Peruvian flags and banners criticizing Repsol.

"This is one of Peru's worst environmental disasters and we will fight for justice for the victims," ​​said Tom Goodhead, CEO and global managing partner of Pogust Goodhead, in a statement.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Lisa Shumaker)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.