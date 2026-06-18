Repsol Expands Venezuela Footprint With New Oil & Gas Deals

Repsol, S.A. REPYY has taken another significant step in expanding its presence in Venezuela by signing a memorandum of understanding with the country's Ministry of Hydrocarbons and state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (“PDVSA”). The agreement focuses on assessing the development potential of the Horcón area, located southeast of Lake Maracaibo.

The newly identified area sits between the Barúa and Motatán fields, which are already connected to Repsol's existing operations in the country. By exploring Horcón, the company aims to strengthen its upstream portfolio and unlock additional production opportunities in one of Venezuela's most important hydrocarbon regions.

The agreement was signed in Caracas during a meeting attended by Repsol Chief Executive Officer Josu Jon Imaz, senior Venezuelan government officials and PDVSA executives. Alongside discussions on the new exploration area, both parties reviewed the progress of Repsol's current projects, investment commitments, payment mechanisms and crude shipment schedules.

Offshore Gas Opportunities Also Under Review

Beyond oil exploration, the agreement reflects a growing focus on Venezuela's offshore gas resources. Repsol, PDVSA and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons have expressed their intention to conduct further studies on offshore gas reservoirs and evaluate future development opportunities.

The move aligns with Repsol's broader strategy of expanding its natural gas business while supporting long-term energy security. Additional exploration and feasibility studies could provide new avenues for production growth and strengthen Venezuela's role as a regional gas supplier.

Building Momentum Through Existing Ventures

The latest agreement follows several important developments between Repsol and Venezuelan authorities in 2026. Earlier this year, Repsol and Eni reached an agreement to support sustainable natural gas production at the Cardón IV asset, a project jointly owned by both companies.

In April, Repsol also secured an agreement allowing it to regain operational control and increase production at Petroquiriquire, a joint venture in which PDVSA holds a 60% stake and Repsol owns the remaining 40%. The arrangement aims to enhance operational efficiency while ensuring reliable payment mechanisms and a stronger regulatory framework.

Petroquiriquire Expansion Could Lift REPYY’s Oil Output

The Petroquiriquire venture remains central to Repsol's growth ambitions in Venezuela. According to PDVSA, the latest agreement introduces new exploration opportunities that could significantly boost production from the asset.

Company officials estimate that output could increase by approximately 20,000 barrels per day, lifting production from around 40,000 barrels per day to roughly 60,000 barrels per day. The additional crude is expected to support operations at Venezuela's Paraguana Refining Center and contribute to broader economic activity.

Repsol currently produces roughly 45,000 barrels of oil per day in Venezuela and has indicated that production could rise by as much as 50% within the next year. Over a three-year period, output could potentially triple if operational and regulatory conditions remain favorable.

Regulatory Support Creates New Opportunities

The recent agreements have been facilitated by a more favorable regulatory environment. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 50A, allowing Repsol and its subsidiaries to conduct oil and gas transactions with the Venezuelan government and PDVSA.

The easing of certain energy-related sanctions has provided international energy companies with greater flexibility to operate in Venezuela. This shift has enabled Repsol to pursue new investments, expand production plans and strengthen its long-term position in the country.

REPYY’s Way Ahead

Repsol's latest agreements highlight its commitment to Venezuela after more than three decades of uninterrupted operations in the country. By combining new oil exploration initiatives, expanded production targets and offshore gas opportunities, the company is positioning itself for sustained growth in one of Latin America's most resource-rich energy markets.

If successful, these projects could significantly increase Repsol's production capacity while contributing to the revitalization of Venezuela's oil and gas sector. As regulatory conditions continue to evolve, the company appears well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deepen its partnership with Venezuelan authorities.

REPYY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Repsol explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. Currently, REPYY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Crescent Energy Company CRGY and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL,each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. It owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2026 earnings indicates 113.1% year-over-year growth.

Crescent Energy is a U.S. onshore oil and gas producer focused on three major basins: the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Uinta in Utah. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRGY’s 2026 earnings indicates 39.4% year-over-year growth.

CrossAmerica Partners engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL’s 2026 earnings indicates 4% year-over-year growth.

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