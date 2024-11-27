Repsol Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has announced the completion of several share buyback operations from November 20 to November 26, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. These transactions involved purchasing significant volumes of shares on the XMAD and CEUX trading centers at prices averaging around €11.85 to €11.95 per share. This initiative reflects Repsol’s strategic actions to optimize shareholder value.

