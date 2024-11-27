News & Insights

Stocks

Repsol Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

November 27, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Repsol has announced the completion of several share buyback operations from November 20 to November 26, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. These transactions involved purchasing significant volumes of shares on the XMAD and CEUX trading centers at prices averaging around €11.85 to €11.95 per share. This initiative reflects Repsol’s strategic actions to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.