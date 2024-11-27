Repsol Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Repsol has announced the completion of several share buyback operations from November 20 to November 26, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. These transactions involved purchasing significant volumes of shares on the XMAD and CEUX trading centers at prices averaging around €11.85 to €11.95 per share. This initiative reflects Repsol’s strategic actions to optimize shareholder value.
For further insights into ES:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.