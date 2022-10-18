Repsol, Engie in race for renewable power company Asterion -sources

By Isla Binnie and Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas company Repsol REP.MC and French utility Engie ENGIE.PA have submitted indicative offers to buy European renewable power company Asterion Energies, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Madrid-based Asterion is working to build wind and solar plants in Spain, France and Italy with an expected combined capacity of 6 gigawatts. One gigawatt of power is roughly equivalent to the average production from one nuclear plant, although, unlike nuclear, renewable power is intermittent.

Investment bank Greenhill, which is handling the sale, started collecting nonbinding offers from a small group of interested parties this week, the sources said.

Asterion, owned by investment fund Asterion Industrial Infra I, could be valued at up to 750 million euros ($738.08 million) depending on bidders' interest, two of the sources said.

The possible sale comes amid market turmoil and financing challenges for most bidders due to rising interest rates.

Repsol, Asterion and Greenhill declined to comment. Engie did not reply to a request to comment.

Asterion Industrial Infra could opt to keep control if offers are underwhelming and pursue a so-called continuation fund strategy whereby investment firms sell stakes in one or more portfolio companies from one fund to another in the absence of competitive bids from outside investors, two sources said.

Some of the power plants are already operational while others are at various stages of development, the sources said. The sale includes a team of 29 employees.

In line with other oil and gas groups responding to government and shareholder pressure to cut carbon emissions, Repsol has built more than 1.6 gigawatts of renewable power sites around the world.

Repsol said in September its low-carbon business would benefit from a $4.8 billion cash injection it received from the sale of a stake in its oil and gas exploration division to U.S. fund EIG.

Engie agreed last year to buy Spanish renewable energy group Eolia Renovables as part of its own race to go green.

