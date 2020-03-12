Repsol Employee Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Spain

(RTTNews) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) confirmed Thursday that an employee at the company's commercial delegation in Andalucia has been diagnosed with coronavirus or COVID-19.

The employee is hospitalized, but condition is not deemed serious, the company said.

The employee started to experience some symptoms over the weekend and did not go to work on Monday.

The company said it continues to monitor and coordinate all action related to the outbreak through its COVID-19 Monitoring Coordination Committee, comprising representatives from all areas of the company.

