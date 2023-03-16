Repsol decides no business case for east coast Canada LNG terminal -Canadian government

March 16 (Reuters) - Repsol REP.MC has informed the Canadian government that an east coast liquefied natural gas project (LNG) is not economically viable because the cost of transporting gas to the terminal would be too high, a Canadian government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spanish company Repsol had been looking into developing an LNG export terminal in St. John, New Brunswick, to supply European markets.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

