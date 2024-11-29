News & Insights

Repsol Completes Share Buyback and Capital Reduction

November 29, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Repsol (ES:REP) has released an update.

Repsol has successfully completed its share buyback program, acquiring 20 million shares, which represents approximately 1.70% of its share capital. As a result, the company has reduced its share capital by 20 million euros, enhancing shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The completion and subsequent share amortization mark a strategic move to optimize capital structure and shareholder returns.

