News & Insights

Repsol close to deal for power utility CHC Energia, Expansion reports

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

May 03, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol REP.MC is close to buying a majority stake in power retailer CHC Energia, the Expansion newspaper reported on Wedneday, citing unidentified market sources.

Repsol aims to buy a 50.01% stake in CHC Energia in a deal that would value the utility at between 150 million euros ($165.5 million) and 200 million euros, the newspaper said.

CHC Energia supplies electricity and gas to more than 400,000 customers in Spain, mainly to homes and small businesses, its website says.

Neither Repsol nor CHC Energia responded immediately to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.