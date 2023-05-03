Repsol close to deal for power utility CHC Energia, Expansion reports

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol REP.MC is close to buying a majority stake in power retailer CHC Energia, the Expansion newspaper reported on Wedneday, citing unidentified market sources.

Repsol aims to buy a 50.01% stake in CHC Energia in a deal that would value the utility at between 150 million euros ($165.5 million) and 200 million euros, the newspaper said.

CHC Energia supplies electricity and gas to more than 400,000 customers in Spain, mainly to homes and small businesses, its website says.

Neither Repsol nor CHC Energia responded immediately to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman)

